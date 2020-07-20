 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Kanagawa: Man, 55, suspected of killing both parents in Fujisawa

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 20, 2020

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 55-year-old man who is suspected of killing both of his parents at their residence in Fujisawa City, reports NHK (July 19).

At just past 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, Takayoshi Kunii, of no known occupation, telephoned police. “I killed both of my parents,” he reportedly said.

Officers arriving at the residence found Kunii’s father, 89-year-old Katsuyoshi, and his mother, 84, collapsed face-up atop a futon inside a room. They were confirmed dead at the scene.

A man, 55, is suspected of killing both of his parents in Fujisawa City over the weekend (Twitter)

Upon his arrest on suspicion of murder, the suspect admitted to the allegations. “I, too, wanted to die but couldn’t,” the suspect was quoted. “My mother has been bedridden since April.”

According to police, Kunii smothered his father with a cushion at around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday. Exactly 24 hours later, he strangled his mother with a rope.

