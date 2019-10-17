Kanagawa: Man, 55, accused of fatally stabbing female roommate

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police arrested a 55-year-old man over the alleged fatal stabbing of his female roommate at their residence in Yokohama City on Tuesday, reports Fuji News Network (Oct. 16).

At around 8:30 p.m., Nobuyoshi Koyama, 55, allegedly used a knife to slash the neck of Yasuko Suzuki, 56, inside the residence in Midori Ward.

Koyama, who has been accused of murder, admits to the allegations, though the motive for the crime is not yet known, police said.

About one hour later, Koyama alerted police. “I killed my wife,” the suspect said in referring to Suzuki. “I stabbed [her] with a knife.”

Officers arriving at the residence found Suzuki lying face-up in the kitchen. She was confirmed dead at the scene. A knife that is believed to have been used in the crime was also found, police said.