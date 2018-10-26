Kanagawa: Man, 45, previously accused of rape suspected in second case

KANAGAWA (TR) – A man who was arrested on suspicion of raping a minor last month has been accused in a second sexual assault, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 19).

Police first arrested Eiji Sato, 45, of no known occupation, over the alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl at his residence in Yokohama’s Midori Ward on September 28.

Upon his arrest on September 29, Sato admitted to the allegations, according to the Midori Police Station. However, the case was put on hold at some point thereafter.

In the latest development, police accused Sato in the sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl at the same residence on February 10.

In the second case, Sato, who has been accused of coerced intercourse, again admits to the allegations, police said.

In both cases, the suspect met the victims through a social-networking service. Sato’s first arrest took place after the mother of the victim in the first case tipped off police when her daughter failed to return home.