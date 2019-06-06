Kanagawa: Man, 44, accused of molesting girl, 12, in Kawasaki

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 44-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a first-year middle school girl in Kawasaki City’s Tama Ward, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 6).

At around 4:25 p.m. on June 5, Yasunori Endo, of no known occupation, allegedly embraced the girl, 12, on a road in the Sugebanba area. He then probed his fingers inside her clothes, touching her upper body.

Endo, who has been accused of indecent assault, admits to the allegations, according to the Tama Police Station.

Officers working off a tip from a witness arrested Endo. An investigation is underway to determine if he was also behind two similar incidents that took place through the end of May.