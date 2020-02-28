Kanagawa: Man, 43, accused of assaulting taxi driver

KANAGAWA(TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 48-year-old man over the alleged assault of a taxi driver in Kawasaki City, reports Fuji News Network (Feb. 28).

On February 23, Masaaki Tomori allegedly kicked and punched the male driver inside the cab as it traveled in Saiwai Ward.

“I do not recall hitting [the driver],” Tomori was quoted by police in partially denying the allegations.

After the driver stopped the cab, Tomori allegedly stole the driver’s smartphone and fled the scene without paying the fare of around 500 yen.

On Thursday, police publicly released dashboard camera footage showing Tomori, who that same day surrendered to police.