Kanagawa: Man, 35, stabs girlfriend, 54, in ‘planned murder-suicide’

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police arrested a 35-year-old man after he stabbed his girlfriend in Yokohama City on Monday, a crime he said was intended to also include his death, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 24).

At around 12:40 a.m., Takumi Kojima, of no known occupation, allegedly used a knife to stab his girlfriend in the abdomen at her residence in Kanagawa Ward.

After the victim alerted emergency services, she was taken to a hospital. Her injuries are expected to require two months to heal, the Kanagawa Police Station said.

Officers later arrested Kojima, who lives in Aoba Ward, on suspicion of attempted murder.

“I planned [for it to be] a murder-suicide,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.