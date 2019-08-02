Man, 29, not prosecuted over alleged molestation of high school girl

KANAGAWA (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a 29-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a high school girl as she commuted to school on the JR Yokohama Line last month, reports Fuji News Network (July 9).

At around 7:30 a.m. on July 8, Maya Ikeshita, a company employee living in Sagamihara City, allegedly probed his fingers inside the underwear of the girl, 17, inside a carriage of a train as it traveled between Fuchinobe and Nagatsuta stations.

Upon his arrest, Ikeshita admitted to the allegations. “Since I liked [her], I touched [her],” the suspect was quoted by the Midori Police Station. “So far, I’ve done this about 10 times.”

The incident continued outside the carriage. When the girl exited the train to flee the attack on two occasions, at Machida and Naruse stations, the suspect followed her each time and continued to repeatedly fondle her body, police said previously.

On Thursday, prosecutors with the Yokohama District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Ikeshita.

No reason for the non-prosecution was given. However, persons familiar with the matter said that the suspect reached an out-of-court settlement with the victim.