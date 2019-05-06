Kanagawa: Man, 29, accused of attempting to kill grandmother

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly strangling his grandmother, leaving her in serious condition, reports NHK (May 5).

At around 7:20 a.m., a woman in her 50s tipped off police, saying, “My son strangled his grandmother” at her residence, located in the Shimotsuruma area of Yamato City.

Officers arriving at the residence found 90-year-old Hideko Hashimoto collapsed inside a room. She was rushed to a hospital where she remains unconscious.

Police subsequently accused Takuro Yamaguchi, of no known occupation, of attempted murder. He admits to the allegations, police said.

Yamaguchi lives with his mother in Zama City. Meanwhile, Hashimoto lives alone, with the suspect and his mother assisting in taking care of her.

On Saturday night, the suspect went to his grandmother’s residence. The following morning, his mother arrived and found Hashimoto unconscious.

Police are now seeking a motive for the crime.