 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Kanagawa: Man, 26, accused of fatally stabbing mother in Odawara

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 12, 2019

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 26-year-old man over the alleged fatal stabbing of his mother at their residence in Odawara City on Thursday, reports Fuji News Network (July 12).

At around 10:10 a.m., Takuya Narumi, a part-time employee, allegedly used a knife to fatally stab his mother, 47-year-old Kumiko, in the chest at the residence, located in the Kami Shinden area.

Narumi, who has been accused of attempted murder, admits to the allegations. “We got into a fight, and I stabbed her at the residence,” the suspect was quoted by the Odawara Police Station.

Odawara City
A man fatally stabbed his mother at their residence in Odawara City on Thursday (Twitter)

After the incident, the suspect alerted police. Officers arriving at the residence found Kumiko lying face-down. She was later confirmed dead at a hospital.

Police are now investigating whether to change the charges against the suspect to murder.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »