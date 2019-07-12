Kanagawa: Man, 26, accused of fatally stabbing mother in Odawara

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 26-year-old man over the alleged fatal stabbing of his mother at their residence in Odawara City on Thursday, reports Fuji News Network (July 12).

At around 10:10 a.m., Takuya Narumi, a part-time employee, allegedly used a knife to fatally stab his mother, 47-year-old Kumiko, in the chest at the residence, located in the Kami Shinden area.

Narumi, who has been accused of attempted murder, admits to the allegations. “We got into a fight, and I stabbed her at the residence,” the suspect was quoted by the Odawara Police Station.

After the incident, the suspect alerted police. Officers arriving at the residence found Kumiko lying face-down. She was later confirmed dead at a hospital.

Police are now investigating whether to change the charges against the suspect to murder.