Kanagawa: Illegal baccarat casino busted in Yokohama

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on October 4, 2018

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have busted a casino operating illegally from multi-tenant building in Yokohama, reports Nippon News Network (Oct. 4).

On Wedneday, police arrested Naoto Miyazaki, 38, and two other employees for providing customers with baccarat gaming in violation of the law. Five customers present at the time of the raid were also accused of illegal gambling.

Miyazaki admits to the allegations, police said.

Kanagawa police busted a casino operating illegally in Yokohama on Wednesday (Twitter)

The parlor averaged 10 customers per day. Since opening in April, the business accumulated 90 million yen in sales, police said.

