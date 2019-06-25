Kanagawa fugitive: Makoto Kobayashi tests positive for stimulant drugs

KANAGAWA (TR) – A 43-year-old convict who was on the run from law enforcement over a five-day period until his capture on Sunday has tested positive for stimulant drugs, police have revealed, reports TV Asahi (June 25).

At 6:38 a.m. on Sunday, more than 10 officers apprehended Makoto Kobayashi at an apartment in the Morisaki area of Yokosuka City. Police had obtained a warrant for his arrest on suspicion of interfering with the duties of a public servant.

According to investigative sources, the results of an analysis of the urine of Kobayashi gave a positive result for kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs.

On June 17, seven members of law enforcement, including two police officers and five staff members from the Yokohama District Public Prosecutor’s Office, attempted to apprehend Makoto Kobayashi at a residence in the town of Aikawa. However, the convict fled the scene after producing a knife.

Kobayashi was then seen traveling in a black Honda Fit sedan on the Tomei Expressway in the direction of Nagoya. The vehicle was later found abandoned about 7 kilometers from the residence.

In addition to apprehending Kobayashi on Sunday, officers also arrested Daisuke Kochi, a 38-year-old male acquaintance of Kobayashi, for allegedly harboring a criminal. Upon the arrival of police, several men and women were present. However, only Kochi was accused of assisting Kobayashi.

Police previously said that a search of the Aikawa residence conducted by prosecutors revealed at least one syringe that showed traces of stimulant drugs.

At the time of his escape, Kobayashi was out on bail. Last September, the Odawara branch of the Yokohama District Court handed Kobayashi a three-year, eight-month prison term for theft, trespassing, inflicting bodily injury and violating the Stimulants Control Law.

The defense appealed the ruling. However, the Tokyo High Court upheld the ruling on February 8. After that judgment, Kobayashi ignored repeated requests to surrender, prosecutors said.