Kanagawa: Elderly man accused of beating wife with hammer

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefecture Police have arrested a 79-year-old man for allegedly bludgeoning his wife with a hammer at their residence in Yokosuka City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 30).

At around 10:10 a.m. on August 30, Tatsuo Enomoto, 79, allegedly wielded the hammer to bash his wife, 78-year-old Shoko, in the back of her head up to six times while she was seated in a chair.

Following the incident, Yoko was transported to a hospital where she remains in serious condition.

During questioning, Enomoto, who was accused of attempted murder, said that he and his wife got into an argument over the sale of some land.

“In addition to killing my wife, I also wanted to die,” the suspect told the Uraga Police Station.

After the incident, Enomoto alerted emergency services.