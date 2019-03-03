 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Kanagawa: Drunk firefighter spits on woman in train

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on March 3, 2019

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police arrested a 34-year-old firefighter after he spit on a train last month, a crime he committed while intoxicated, reports TBS News (Mar. 2).

Around around 6:30 a.m. on February 28, Yasunari Nozaki, stationed at the Kamata Fire Station in Tokyo’s Ota Ward, allegedly spit saliva twice onto the face and shoulder of the woman, 32, inside a carriage of the JR Tokaido Main Line between Totsuka and Ofuna stations.

According to the Chigasaki Police Station, Nozaki denies the allegations, saying he “does not at all recall” the matter.

Yasunari Nozaki
Yasunari Nozaki (Twitter)

Prior to the incident, Nozaki had been out drinking in Tokyo and Yokohama. Afterward, he attempted to flee at Chigasaki Station. However, he was apprehended by station personnel.

A representative of the Tokyo Fire Department said that the facts of the case are being confirmed. “As soon as the details of the case are confirmed, we will deal with the matter strictly,” the representative said.

