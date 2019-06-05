Kanagawa cops raid illegal Yokohama casino

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have busted an internet casino operating illegally in Yokohama City, reports (June 5).

On Tuesday, officers raided casino Beast, located in Naka Ward, and arrested manager Hiroyuki Shishido, 42, and three other employees for allegedly providing computers connected to an overseas gambling site.

The computers allowed customers, including a 26-year-old male prep school student, the ability to place wagers on slot games. Officers also seized computer equipment from inside the casino, which also offered curry dishes.

Three of the suspects, including Shishido, either admit or generally admit to the allegations. The fourth denies the charges, police said.

Police estimate that sales at Beast exceeded 100,000 yen each day.