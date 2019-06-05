 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Kanagawa cops raid illegal Yokohama casino

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 5, 2019

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have busted an internet casino operating illegally in Yokohama City, reports (June 5).

On Tuesday, officers raided casino Beast, located in Naka Ward, and arrested manager Hiroyuki Shishido, 42, and three other employees for allegedly providing computers connected to an overseas gambling site.

The computers allowed customers, including a 26-year-old male prep school student, the ability to place wagers on slot games. Officers also seized computer equipment from inside the casino, which also offered curry dishes.

Officers seized computers from casino Beast in Yokohama on Tuesday
Officers seized computers from casino Beast in Yokohama on Tuesday (Twitter)

Three of the suspects, including Shishido, either admit or generally admit to the allegations. The fourth denies the charges, police said.

Police estimate that sales at Beast exceeded 100,000 yen each day.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »