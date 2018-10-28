Kanagawa cops: Man left corpse of mother in residence to collect pension

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 53-year-old man for leaving a corpse likely that of his mother in their residence, a crime he says he committed to continue collecting her pension, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 23).

Between the middle of September and October 22, Takeshi Matsuyama, of no known occupation, allegedly left the body of his mother, 79, at their residence in Yamato City.visited

Matsuyama, who has been accused of abandoning a corpse, admits to the allegations. “If the death of my mother became known, I would stop receiving her pension,” the suspect was quoted by police. “I thought I wouldn’t be able to survive.”

According to police, the suspect shared the residence with his mother. On the day of the discovery, an acquaintance alerted the city office after not being able to contact the suspect’s mother.

A city official then tipped off police after visiting the residence and noticing a “foul smell” emanating from inside.

In addition to confirming the identity of the body, police will use the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death.