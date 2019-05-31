Kanagawa cops bust marijuana cultivation operation, seize 112 plants

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police seized more than 100 marijuana plants from a resident in Atsugi City in the bust of a suspected cultivation operation, reports TBS News (May 31).

Officers raided the residence of Atsushi Isomura, a 40-year-old company, and seized 112 plants, valued at around 11.2 million yen.

Officers also seized special lighting that is believed to have been used to raise the plants. As well, the edges of the windows were lined so that light from the equipment could not be seen from outside.

“Making money was not my purpose,” the suspect was quoted by police in partially denying the allegations. “This is my hobby. I was planning to stop this month.”

As well, police arrested Kazuya Endo, a 42-year-old resident of Yokohama City, and his girlfriend, a 19-year-old high school student, over the alleged possession of marijuana. Both persons frequented Isomura’s residence.

“Since the marijuana is for my use, she has nothing to do with hit,” Endo said in referring to his girlfriend. Meanwhile, the youth said, “I have nothing to say.”

Five years ago, police arrested Isomura for cultivating marijuana. He was subsequently handed a prison term.