Kanagawa cops arrest man, 76, after corpse of wife found in residence

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 76-year-old man after the corpse likely of his wife was found in their residence in Sagamihara City on Wednesday, reports NHK (July 11).

On Wednesday, officers working off a tip found the body lying face-up atop the living room floor of the residence, located in Minami Ward.

At the time of the discovery by police, occupant Takashi Nakao was not at home. However, officers accused him of abandoning a corpse upon his return. “I have nothing to say,” the suspect was quoted.

The body showed no signs of external wounds. A neighbor told NHK that they had not seen the 69-year-old wife of the suspect “for several months.”

Earlier that day, a female acquaintance of the wife visited the residence. After seeing the body through a window, she contacted the Sagamihara City office, police said.

Police are now seeking to confirm the identity of the body.