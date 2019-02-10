 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Kanagawa: Camera captures woman, 59, stealing ¥500 from shrine cash box

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on February 10, 2019

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 59-year-old woman for stealing from a cash box at a Shinto shrine in Yokohama last week, reports Nippon News Network (Feb. 8).

On the night of February 7, Fumie Horiuchi allegedly stole 500 yen from the box. After she exited the shrine premises, she was apprehended by police.

“I do not recall [the matter],” Horiuchi was quoted by police in denying the allegations.

A woman, 59, allegedly stole 500 yen from a cash box at a Shinto shrine in Yokohama (Twitter)

In security camera footage, a person believed to be Horiuchi is seen tipping back the cash box. After putting it down, the person leaves. Three persons are then seen marching her back toward the front of the shrine.

Last year, management of the shrine noticed that coins had been repeatedly stolen from the box. Horiuchi is under investigation for participation in other thefts.

