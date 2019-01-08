Kanagawa: Brazilian woman stole cars while pregnant

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a female Brazilian national who as a member of a theft ring stole vehicles just prior to her giving birth, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 7).

Police believe that Yuki Nitto, 39, her husband, 32-year-old Mauricio, and a third suspect carried out at least 40 thefts of primarily sports cars between July of last year and the middle of November.

Thus far, police have accused the suspects in two cases.

On around November 1, Yuki and Mauricio allegedly stole a passenger vehicle at an unspecified location in Hadano City. The month before, Mauricio and the third suspect, both of whom are also Brazilian nationals, stole a similar vehicle in Isehara City.

In the case from November, Yuki was in the final months of a pregnancy. She gave birth shortly thereafter. On Monday, police arrested Yuki after being given approval by a doctor that she was capable of enduring detention.

Mauricio and the third suspect are currently under prosecution in a drug-related case. Police apprehended the suspects over the car thefts after an examination of security camera footage taken at the crime scenes.

Yuki and her husband deny the allegations. Meanwhile, the third suspect admits to the allegations, police said.

In carrying out the thefts, the ring targeted Nissan sports cars that were more than 25 years old. Such a vehicle can be lawfully imported into the U.S. without complying with all applicable Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards as enforced by the Department of Transportation.