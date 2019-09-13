Kanagawa: Bar employee arrested over fatal beating of male acquaintance

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police arrested a male bar employee over the alleged fatal beating of a male acquaintance inside a building in Kawasaki City on Thursday, reports NHK (Sept. 13).

At around 11:55 a.m., a tenant of the building, which houses a number of kyabakura (hostess club) establishments, tipped off police after finding the victim collapsed and bleeding from his head in a third-floor corridor of the building, located in Kawasaki Ward.

The victim — later identified as Munetatsu Matayoshi, a 36-year-old employee in the construction industry — was confirmed dead at a hospital that afternoon.

After hearing about the death of Matayoshi on the news, Asutaka Ostuka, a 47-year-old resident of Tokyo’s Koto Ward, surrendered at the Kawasaki Police Station on Thursday night.

During questioning, Otsuka said that he and Matayoshi drank together the night before. “I thought he stole my mobile telephone, and we got into a fight,” the suspect said.

After he was accused of murder, Otsuka partially denied the allegations. “It is true that I caused him to die, but I did not intend to kill,” the suspect was quoted by police.