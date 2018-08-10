Kanagawa: Actor nabbed for planting spy cam in woman’s residence

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 41-year-old actor for trespassing into a woman’s residence in Yokohama earlier this year to install a hidden camera, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Aug. 10).

On July 14, Kazuhiro Iida crept into Aoba Ward residence of the woman, aged in her 30s, and planted the camera in order to take tosatsu, or voyeur, footage of her. The woman later found the device and alerted police.

Iiida, who has been accused of violating a public nuisance ordinance, admits to the allegations. “With her being my type, I wanted to get a glimpse at her private life,” the suspect was quoted by the Aoba Police Station.

Iida is acquainted with the woman through theater work in which he performs under the name Ichigo.

Iida became a person of interest for police after an analysis of the data on the camera revealed footage showing his face.

The arrest is the second for Iida. He was previously accused of trespassing into the same residence on the afternoon of July 16.