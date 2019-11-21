Kanagawa: 5 arrested in Yokohama casino bust

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police arrested five employees of an illegal casino operating in Yokohama City on Monday, reports TBS News (Nov. 19).

At just past 11:00 a.m., police entered casino Lucky, located inside a multi-tenant building, and found eight male and female customers, aged in their 30s to 60s, playing baccarat.

Officers arrested Masashi Hanawa, 38, and four other employees on suspicon of providing illegal gambling.

All four customers admit to the allegations, police said.

The entrance of Lucky was outfitted with four metal doors, two security cameras and an intercom to monitor customers coming and going, police said.

In addition to four baccarat tables, police seized 10 million yen in cash.