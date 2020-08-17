Kan a.k.a. Gami not prosecuted over possession of 0.5 grams of marijuana

CHIBA (TR) – Prosectors have announced the non-prosecution of popular rapper Kan a.k.a. Gami over the alleged possession of marijuana in Narita City, reports Nippon News Network (Aug. 17).

On June 15, the 42-year-old rapper, whose real name is Kunihiko Kawakami, allegedly possessed 0.5 grams of marijuana — valued at around 3,000 yen — at a residence.

Kawakami denied the allegations upon his arrest last month. “I don’t remember possessing marijuana,” the suspect was quoted by police.

On August 14, prosecutors with the Chiba District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Kawakami. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

The arrest was his second this year. On May 2, the rapper allegedly possessed an unspecified amount of marijuana in Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward. After his arrest later that same month, he was released on bail. He was prosecuted in that case.

A native of Niigata Prefecture, Kawakami formed the hip-hop group MSC in 2000. Two years later, he took first place in a battle rap contest at the B-Boy Park hip-hop festival. He regularly appears on the TV Asahi program “Hiphop Dungeon.”