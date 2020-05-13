Kan a.k.a. Gami, in custody for marijuana, tests positive for stimulant drugs

TOKYO (TR) – Popular rapper Kan a.k.a. Gami, who is in custody over the alleged possession of marijuana, has tested positive for stimulant drugs, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (May 12).

According to police, the results of a urine analysis of the 41-year-old rapper, whose real name is Kunihiko Kawakami, gave a positive result for kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs.

Police first took Kawakami into custody after he was found to be in possession of a fragment of marijuana inside a pack of cigarettes on a street near his residence in Shinjuku Ward at around 1:30 p.m. on May 2.

“I, myself, do not recall [the matter],” the suspect was quoted by the Totsuka Police Station in denying the allegations.

Prior to his first arrest, an officer noticed Kawakami behaving suspiciously and took him in for voluntary questioning. During the exchange, the fragment was found. The analysis of his urine was later conducted.

Police plan to re-arrest Kawakami for violating the Stimulants Control Law.

A native of Niigata Prefecture, Kawakami formed the hip-hop group MSC in 2000. Two years later, he took first place in a battle rap contest at the B-Boy Park hip-hop festival. He regularly appears on the TV Asahi program “Hiphop Dungeon.”