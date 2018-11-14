‘Kamen Rider’ actor nabbed cutting school girl’s skirt in subway

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 26-year-old actor in the “Kamen Rider” series for allegedly cutting the skirt of a high school girl inside a subway station in Kita Ward earlier this year, reports Fuji News Network (Nov. 13).

On October 22, Nobuyuki Misaki allegedly used scissors to cut a section of the girl’s skirt — measuring 22 centimeters wide and 18 centimeters tall — on an escalator at Shimo Station on the Tokyo Metro Namboku Line.

Misaki, who has been accused of causing property damage, admits to the allegations. “Due to stress, I became irritated,” the suspect was quoted by police. “I wanted to cut anything.”

Police are investigating whether Misaki was also behind several similar incidents that took place in the same station and nearby since August.

Misaki performed in several “Kamen Rider” series, including “Ghost,” “Gaim,” and “Drive,” between 2013 and 2016. He has also appeared in commercials for the Au mobile phone brand and Panasonic Corp.