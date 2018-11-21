Kagoshima: Woman found fatally stabbed at residence

KAGOSHIMA (TR) – Kagoshima Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after a woman was found fatally stabbed at a residence of a family member in the town of Nagashima on Tuesday, reports TBS News (Nov. 21).

At just around 9:50 a.m., a man, aged in his 20s, telephoned emergency services, saying, “My aunt is collapsed and bleeding.” Emergency personnel arriving at the residence confirmed Emiyo Ikeda, 60, dead at the scene.

According to police, Ikeda appeared have to have been stabbed with the knife. Based on undisclosed evidence found at the scene, police are treating the case as murder.

The man who made the discovery is the son of Ikeda’s sister, 58-year-old Fumiko Kawazoe, who lives in the residence. Ikeda, who lives in another prefecture, was staying at the residence while Fumiko was in the hospital, police said.