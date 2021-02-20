Kagoshima police seize 100 pairs of school shoes from car of suspected thief

KAGOSHIMA (TR) – Kagoshima Prefectural Police have arrested a 35-year-old man who is suspected of stealing about 100 pairs of shoes from schools in Kagoshima City, reports NHK (Feb. 19).

Thus far, police have accused Kazuhiko Yokote, a company employee, of stealing seven pairs of shoes from a middle school between last November 20 and 24.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of theft and trespassing on Friday, Yokote admitted to the allegations. “I stole shoes from elementary, middle and high schools,” the suspect said.

Earlier on Friday, police found about 100 pairs of indoor shoes and hallway slippers from schools in the vehicle of the suspect, a resident of Minayoshicho in the city.

Beginning in April of last year, schools in the city lodged reports with police over thefts of shoes.

Police are questioning Yokote to learn his motive for the crimes.