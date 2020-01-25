Kagoshima: Man, 53, uses sword to fatally stab father

KAGOSHIMA (TR) – Kagoshima Prefectural Police arrested a 53-year-old man after he allegedly slashed his father to death with a sword at their residence in Kagoshima City on Friday, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 25).

At around 7:30 p.m., Tsutomu Sato, of no known occupation, allegedly used the Japanese sword to repeatedly slash his father, 77-year-old Akiomi, in the abdomen and other parts of his body on the road in front of their residence, located in the Tagamidai area.

Akiomi was unconscious upon being transported to a hospital where he was confirmed dead about 40 minutes later, the Kagoshima-Nishi Police Station said.

Police later accused Sato of attempted murder. He admits to stabbing his father, police said.

Sato’s mother also lives in the residence. In addition to investigating the circumstances that led to the incident, police are considering whether to change the charges against the suspect to murder.