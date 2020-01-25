 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Kagoshima: Man, 53, uses sword to fatally stab father

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on January 25, 2020

KAGOSHIMA (TR) – Kagoshima Prefectural Police arrested a 53-year-old man after he allegedly slashed his father to death with a sword at their residence in Kagoshima City on Friday, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 25).

At around 7:30 p.m., Tsutomu Sato, of no known occupation, allegedly used the Japanese sword to repeatedly slash his father, 77-year-old Akiomi, in the abdomen and other parts of his body on the road in front of their residence, located in the Tagamidai area.

Akiomi was unconscious upon being transported to a hospital where he was confirmed dead about 40 minutes later, the Kagoshima-Nishi Police Station said.

A man fatally slashed his father with a sword in Kagoshima City on Friday night (Twitter)

Police later accused Sato of attempted murder. He admits to stabbing his father, police said.

Sato’s mother also lives in the residence. In addition to investigating the circumstances that led to the incident, police are considering whether to change the charges against the suspect to murder.

Published in Crime, Japan, Japan Breaking News and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »