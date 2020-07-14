Kagoshima: Man, 46, accused in murder of colleague

KAGOSHIMA (TR) – Kagoshima Prefectural Police have arrested a 46-year-old man over the alleged murder of a male colleague at the victim’s residence in Kanoya City earlier this year, reports TBS News (July 13).

Between around 9:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. on March 25, Yuki Taniyama allegedly used a knife to repeatedly stab Masaki Yoshii in the upper body at the residence.

Yoshii was later confirmed dead. An examination of his body revealed deep stab wounds, with some extending to vital organs, police said.

After an examination of security camera footage, police took Taniyama in for questioning on Sunday. He was accused of murder on Monday. He admits to the allegations, police said.

Stalking incident

Police previously said that Yoshii shared the residence with his mother Iyoko. After finding her son collapsed on the night of March 25, she alerted her daughter, who then telephoned emergency services.

Yoshii managed a meat-processing factory. Taniyama also works there.

Police also said that about two weeks before the incident they were consulted by a third party that claimed the suspect was stalking the girlfriend of Yoshii.