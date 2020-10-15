Kagawa: Teacher, 50, suspected of taking nude photos of girl at residence

KAGAWA (TR) – Kagawa Prefectural Police have arrested an elementary school teacher for allegedly taking obscene photographs of a girl earlier this year, reports NHK (Oct. 13).

On multiple occasions between early March and late May, Ikuo Nakamura, 50, allegedly used a digital camera to photograph the girl at his residence in Kagawa.

According to police, the photographs showed the girl, who attended the suspect’s school in Kagawa, undressed and performing obscene acts.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault, Nakamura admitted to the allegations.

Nakamura, currently a resident of Nishi Ward in Nagoya, taught at the school in Kagawa between September of last year and the end of March. He started teaching at another elementary school in Ama City, Aichi Prefecture in April.

Due novel coronavirus pandemic, the school in Ama was temporarily closed. However, Nakamura managed to go back and forth between Kagawa and Aichi prefectures after April.