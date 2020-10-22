 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Kagawa police questioning wife of man found dead in Marugame

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on October 22, 2020

KAGAWA (TR) – Kagawa Prefectural Police are questioning the wife of an elderly man who was found dead in his residence in Marugame City on Wednesday, reports Fuji News Network (Oct. 21).

At around 10:30 a.m., Yukiyoshi Noto, 82, was found collapsed atop a bed in a second-floor room of the residence by one of his sons.

Emergency personnel later confirmed him dead, police said.

Noto had suffered an injury to his hand. Otherwise his body showed no signs of external wounds, police said.

A man was found dead in his residence in Marugame City on Wednesday (Twitter)

Noto shared the residence with his 77-year-old wife. Police are now questioning her about the circumstances that led to her husband’s death, which is being treated as murder.

Police plan to use the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

