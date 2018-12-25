Kagawa: Man, 28, slashes girl at ¥100 shop

KAGAWA (TR) – Kagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 28-year-old man for slashing a girl at a 100-yen shop in Kanonji City over the weekend, reports NHK (Dec. 23).

At around 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, police received a tip about the “stabbing of a girl” at an outlet of chain Daiso in the town of Toyohama.

Officers arriving at the scene arrested Kyoichi Tanaka, of no known occupation, on suspicion of attempted murder. According to police, the suspect used a knife to stab the girl, 11, in the neck. The suspect admits to the allegations.

The girl, a fifth-year elementary school student, was transported to a hospital with light injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

The suspect is not acquainted with the girl, who came to the store to go shopping. Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.