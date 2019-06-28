Kagawa: Lecturer at Takamatsu University accused of sexual assault

KAGAWA (TR) – Kagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 63-year-old lecturer at Takamatsu University over the alleged sexual assault of a female student earlier this year, reports Fuji News Network (June 25).

At around 11:00 p.m. on April 20, Kazuhiro Hasumoto, a lecturer in the Human Development Department, is alleged to have forcibly kissed the girl and fondled her chest inside a vehicle stopped in a parking lot in Takamatsu City.

Hasumoto, who has been accused of indecent assault, generally admits to the allegations. “I kissed her, but I did not fondle her chest,” the suspect was quoted by police.

After the student reported the matter to police, an investigation was launched. Police arrested Hasumoto on Tuesday.