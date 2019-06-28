 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Kagawa: Lecturer at Takamatsu University accused of sexual assault

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 28, 2019

KAGAWA (TR) – Kagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 63-year-old lecturer at Takamatsu University over the alleged sexual assault of a female student earlier this year, reports Fuji News Network (June 25).

At around 11:00 p.m. on April 20, Kazuhiro Hasumoto, a lecturer in the Human Development Department, is alleged to have forcibly kissed the girl and fondled her chest inside a vehicle stopped in a parking lot in Takamatsu City.

Hasumoto, who has been accused of indecent assault, generally admits to the allegations. “I kissed her, but I did not fondle her chest,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Kazuhiro Hasumoto (Twitter)

After the student reported the matter to police, an investigation was launched. Police arrested Hasumoto on Tuesday.

