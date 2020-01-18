Kabukicho maid cafe busted for employing underage girl

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the manager of a maid cafe in Kabukicho red-light district of Shinjuku Ward for allegedly employing an underage girl, reports TBS News (Jan. 17).

On 30 occasions between last July and November, Shoichi Hiraki, the manager of Petit Powa, allegedly employed the girl, then 17, after 10:00 p.m. while knowing she was a minor.

The cafe, whose staff members are attired in costumes, serves alcohol.

Hiraki, who has been accused of violating the Law Regulating Adult Entertainment Businesses, denies the allegations. “I did not instruct [her to work],” the suspect was quoted by the Shinjuku Police Station.

Petit Powa opened last July. Since then, it has accumulated 45 million yen in sales.

During questioning, Hiraki said that he started the cafe to employ “girls with aspirations to become idols.”