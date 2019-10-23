Kabukicho host who ‘can’t sing’ assaulted woman in karaoke parlor

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male employee at a host club over the alleged assault of a woman in Shinjuku Ward during a dispute earlier this month, reports TBS News (Oct. 21).

On October 17, Hiro Kawakami, employed at a club in the Kabukicho red-light district, allegedly assaulted the woman, 25, causing a fracture to her right orbital bone, inside a karaoke parlor in the district.

The injury to the woman’s eye is expected to require one month to heal. Meanwhile, Kawakami admits to the allegations, police said.

At the time, Kawakami and the victim were drinking at the parlor with another male host from the same club and a second woman.

The incident took place after the second woman criticized the singing ability of Kawakami. “You can’t sing,” she reportedly said.

After the first woman attempted to mitigate the dispute, the suspect assaulted her, police said.