Kabukicho host accused of raping drunk woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 27-year-old male employee at a host club over the alleged rape of an intoxiacted woman in Shinjuku Ward earlier this year, reports TBS News (Oct. 31).

Early on July 24, Shinichiro Tomoda, employed at a club in the Kabukicho red-light district, is alleged to have sexually assaulted the woman, aged in her 30s, while she was passed out in the entrance of a building in the district.

Tomoda, who has been accused of quasi-coerced intercourse, denies the allegations. “I just looked after the woman while she slept,” the suspect was quoted by police. “I did not do any obscene acts.”

Tomoda became a person of interest in the case after he gave the woman his working name (“Host Shin”). As well, police examined security camera footage taken at the building.

The footage also showed another man stealing the bag of the woman. Police are seeking his whereabouts on suspicion of theft.