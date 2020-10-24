 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Kabukicho host accused of illicit filming of 14-year-old girl

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on October 24, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a bar host in the Kabukicho red-light district over alleged illicit photography of a middle school girl, reports Fuji News Network (Oct. 24).

In August, Gota Ohara, the 28-year-old manager of a host club, allegedly took photographs of the girl doing acts deemed obscene inside his residence in Shinjuku Ward.

Police alleged that Ohara knew she was a minor. However, police did not reveal whether Ohara admits to charges of producing child pornography.

Gota Ohara (Twitter)

According to police, Ohara got to know the girl through Instagram.

An examination of his smartphone revealed similar photographs of 19 other women. Police are continuing the investigation.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »