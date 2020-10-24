Kabukicho host accused of illicit filming of 14-year-old girl

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a bar host in the Kabukicho red-light district over alleged illicit photography of a middle school girl, reports Fuji News Network (Oct. 24).

In August, Gota Ohara, the 28-year-old manager of a host club, allegedly took photographs of the girl doing acts deemed obscene inside his residence in Shinjuku Ward.

Police alleged that Ohara knew she was a minor. However, police did not reveal whether Ohara admits to charges of producing child pornography.

According to police, Ohara got to know the girl through Instagram.

An examination of his smartphone revealed similar photographs of 19 other women. Police are continuing the investigation.