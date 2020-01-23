 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Kabukicho car chase ends in arrest of yakuza for stimulant drugs violation

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on January 23, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Following a car chase last week, Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a member a criminal syndicate over the alleged use of stimulant drugs, reports TBS News (Jan. 23).

According to police, Yuki Takahashi, a 43-year-old member of the Sumiyoshi-kai, allegedly used kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, at an unspecified location in the capital this month.

Though police did not reveal how they determined that the suspect used the contraband, they did say that he admits to the allegations.

On January 17, officers asked Takahashi to halt his vehicle for voluntary questioning in the Kabukicho red-light district of Shinjuku Ward.

During questioning, police found two syringes beneath the brake pedal of Takahashi’s vehicle.

