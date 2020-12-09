JR staffer arrested for possessing marijuana in Shibuya

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an employee for East Japan Railway Co. over the alleged possession of marijuana in Shibuya Ward, reports TV Asahi (Dec. 8).

On the night of December 5, an officer stopped Hisa Nakayama, 21, for voluntary questioning as he walked with a friend to a club in the Udagawacho area.

The officer then allegedly found a piece of dried marijuana wrapped in a rolling paper inside his change purse. “[The marijuana] is for my own use,” Nakayama told police.

Nakayama lives in Saitama City. Police have searched locations connected to the suspect to learn how he obtained the marijuana.