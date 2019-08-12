Japanese nationals nabbed for gold smuggling in Bangladesh

BANGLADESH (TR) – Two Japanese men have been arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle around 12 kilograms of gold into Bangladesh, customs authorities said on August 8.

According to the director general of the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate, Takeo Mimura and Shuichi Sato arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on the night of August 7 on a flight from Malaysia.

They were later found to be in possession of 30 gold bars — valued at around 75 million yen — concealed in pockets of their clothing.

Prior to the discovery, officials working off a tip stopped the pair as they attempted to proceed through the customs area check point. The discovery was made after officials searched the suspects, the director general said.

The case is the first time that Japanese nationals have been accused of smuggling gold into the country, the director general added.