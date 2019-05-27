Japanese national dies in airplane after ingesting 246 packets of cocaine

MEXICO (TR) – A male Japanese national who died aboard an airliner shortly after takeoff from Mexico City had ingested 246 packets of cocaine, prosecutors in the Mexican state of Sonora revealed on Sunday.

The Aeromexico flight left Mexico City early on May 24. However, it made an emergency stop in Hermosillo, Sonora after the man, 41, started going into convulsions. He was later confirmed dead, reports Jiji Press (May 27).

According to prosecutors, the results of an autopsy revealed that the man went into cardiac arrest and died as a result of a drug overdose. As well, 246 small packets of cocaine were found inside his stomach and bowels.

A local media outlet reported that the man’s name is Satoshi Udo, who came to Mexico City from Bogata, Columbia.

Authorities suspect that the man was smuggling the cocaine into Japan.