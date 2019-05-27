 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Japanese national dies in airplane after ingesting 246 packets of cocaine

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on May 27, 2019

MEXICO (TR) – A male Japanese national who died aboard an airliner shortly after takeoff from Mexico City had ingested 246 packets of cocaine, prosecutors in the Mexican state of Sonora revealed on Sunday.

The Aeromexico flight left Mexico City early on May 24. However, it made an emergency stop in Hermosillo, Sonora after the man, 41, started going into convulsions. He was later confirmed dead, reports Jiji Press (May 27).

According to prosecutors, the results of an autopsy revealed that the man went into cardiac arrest and died as a result of a drug overdose. As well, 246 small packets of cocaine were found inside his stomach and bowels.

The body of a Japanese national was taken from a plane at an airport in the Mexican state of Sonora (Twitter)

A local media outlet reported that the man’s name is Satoshi Udo, who came to Mexico City from Bogata, Columbia.

Authorities suspect that the man was smuggling the cocaine into Japan.

Published in Crime, International, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »