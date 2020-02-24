Japanese national accused of murdering girlfriend in Airbnb unit in California

CALIFORNIA (TR) – Police last week arrested a male Japanese national over the alleged murder of his girlfriend in the city of San Jose, local media reported.

On February 19, police arrested Ryoichi Fuseya, 25, over the alleged fatal stabbing of Yuiko Takaoka, 26, also a Japanese national, inside an Airbnb rental they shared in the east foothills, reports said, city the Sheriff’s Office.

Two days later, Fuseya appeared in a San Jose courtroom to be arraigned on one count of murder. However, due to the lack of an interpreter, he did not enter a plea. He will return to the court on March 26, the San Jose Mercury News said.

According to court documents, deputies arriving at the residence on February 18 spoke with the owner, who said that the back cottage was rented to Fuseya and Takoaka.

“[Takaoka’s body was] covered under some blankets on a bed with a large amount of dried blood and major trauma under her chin,” Sheriff’s Sgt. Michael Leslie wrote in a report, The Mercury News reported.

Investigators also found “a bloody kitchen knife and single piece of mail [addressed to Fuseya]” and a photograph showing the couple. However, no property belonging to Fuseya was discovered, Leslie wrote.

Leslie added that Takaoka’s Toyota Prius was missing from the residence. The vehicle was later found at the home of the mother of Fuseya.

Deputy District Attorney Carlos Vega said that a motive for the crime is not known.

“It’s an ongoing investigation,” said defense attorney Geoffrey Rawlings. “I have no comment at this time.”

Fuseya faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.