Japanese national, 71, accused of paying Thai boys for sex

THAILAND (TR) – Police in Bangkok have arrested a 71-year-old male Japanese national for allegedly paying two boys for sex, reports TV Asahi (Mar. 5).

According to police, two local men introduced Noritoshi Matsubara, a resident of Hyogo Prefecture, to the boys, who were paid between 200 and 500 baht (roughly between 700 and 1,700 yen).

Matsubara is alleged to have engaged in sex with the suspect while knowing they were under the age of 18.

Upon being accused of human trafficking, Matsubara admitted to the allegations, police said. The two brokers were also arrested.

The boys are homeless. Meanwhile, Matsubara has lived in Bangkok for 10 years. He currently works at a restaurant, police said.

Police are investigating the suspect over possible involvement in other crimes.