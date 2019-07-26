 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Japan Post employee not prosecuted over alleged rape of woman

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 26, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a male employee of Japan Post Co. over the alleged rape of a woman with whom he is acquainted in Shibuya Ward earlier this year, reports TBS News (July 26).

At just past midnight on March 3, Shotaro Yagi, 44, grabbed the head and arms of the woman, then 22, and brought her to a public toilet near Hatsudai Station. He is then alleged to have sexually assaulted her.

Yagi, who was accused of coerced intercourse, admitted to the allegations upon his arrest earlier this month. “I got turned on,” the suspect was quoted by the Yoyogi Police Station.

Shotaro Yagi
Shotaro Yagi (Twitter)

On Friday, prosecutors with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Yagi. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

Prior to the incident, the suspect and victim had been out drinking together with several other persons. The incident took place while they were walking to Hatsudai Station, police said previously.

