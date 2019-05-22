Iwate: Man, son carry corpse by car to police station after fatal assault

IWATE (TR) – A 38-year-old man and his son delivered the corpse of the man’s male colleague to a police station after they fatally assaulted him in the town of Otsuchi, reports Fuji News Network (May 22).

According to police, Hideyasu Sasaki, a company employee, and his son, 20, fatally beat and kicked the head and chest of Tatsuya Oguni, 55, at Sasaki’s residence between around 7:00 p.m. on Monday and just past 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

After Oguni died, Sasaki and his son carried the body by car to the Kamaishi Police Station in nearby Kamaishi City to confess to the crime. “After he took a beating, he died,” one of the suspects told police.

Police later accused Sasaki and his son of manslaughter. They both admit to the allegations, police said.

Earlier on Monday, Sasaki and Oguni got into a work-related dispute. The incident took place after work ended for the day.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.