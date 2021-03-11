Iwate: Fetus found in parking lot

IWATE (TR) – Iwate Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of a female fetus in a parking lot in Hanamaki City, reports Iwate Broadcasting (Mar. 8).

On March 7, a local resident walking through the parking lot in the Ohasama area found the fetus, measuring up to 50 centimeters long.

Police believe the fetus was delivered between the mother’s 36th and 40th week of pregnancy.

There were what appears to be bite marks from an animal on the body. The delivery took place several days before the discovery, police said.

The case is being treated as abandoning a corpse.