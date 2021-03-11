 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Iwate: Fetus found in parking lot

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on March 11, 2021

IWATE (TR) – Iwate Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of a female fetus in a parking lot in Hanamaki City, reports Iwate Broadcasting (Mar. 8).

On March 7, a local resident walking through the parking lot in the Ohasama area found the fetus, measuring up to 50 centimeters long.

Police believe the fetus was delivered between the mother’s 36th and 40th week of pregnancy.

A fetus was found in a parking lot in Hanamaki City on March 7 (Twitter)

There were what appears to be bite marks from an animal on the body. The delivery took place several days before the discovery, police said.

The case is being treated as abandoning a corpse.

