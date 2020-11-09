 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Iwate: Fetus found in garbage truck in Oshu

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on November 9, 2020

IWATE (TR) – Iwate Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of a fetus in a garbage truck in Oshu City last week, reports Iwate Nippo (Nov. 6).

At around 9:00 a.m. on November 6, a male garbage collection employee alerted police about “what appears to be a person” inside the truck in the Mizusawaku Nakauwanocho area.

According to police, the body — measuring 15 centimeters in length and weighing 60 grams — is of unknown gender. The umbilical cord was still attached.

A fetus was found in a garbage truck in Oshu City on November 6 (Twitter)

Prior to the discovery, the employee and his colleague had visited more than a dozen garbage collection points in the city since around 8:30 a.m. Where the body was collected is not known.

The body showed no signs of decay. The results of an autopsy scheduled for Sunday will be used to determine the cause of death, police said.

