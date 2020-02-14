Iwate: Corpse found in burned-out truck in Shiwa

IWATE (TR) – Iwate Prefectural Police launched an investigation after a corpse was found inside a burned-out vehicle in the town of Shiwa on Wednesday, reports Nippon News Network (Feb. 12).

At around 5:30 a.m., a person living in the Inuhoemori area tipped off emergency services about the truck being on fire.

After the blaze was extinguished about 90 minutes later, personnel found the charred body, of unknown gender, in the driver’s seat.

Police later learned that the truck belongs to a man in his 60s who lives in Shiwa.

Police planned to conduct an autopsy later on Wednesday to determine the cause of death and confirm the identity of the person. The cause of the fire is also under investigation.