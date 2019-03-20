Ishikawa: Woman, 38, arrested for abandoning corpse of newborn in canal

ISHIKAWA (TR) – Ishikawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 38-year-old woman for allegedly abandoning the corpse of her newborn in a canal in Hakusan City earlier this month, reports TV Asahi (Mar. 20).

On around March 3, Yuko Nishida, a company employee, gave birth to the boy in a park toilet in Hakusan. Police later accused her of abandoning a corpse in spite of the fact that the child’s body had not been found.

“There is no doubt that I abandoned my dead child after giving birth,” Nishida was quoted by police.

According to police, Nishida was up to six months pregnant at the time she gave birth. The suspect later confessed to leaving the body of the child in a canal near her residence in the Nakanari area of Hakusan.

At around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, police found the body of a boy in an irrigation canal about 1 kilometer from her residence. The body weighed about 2,5000 grams and measured 45 centimeters in length.

The results of an autopsy scheduled for Wednesday will be used to determine the cause of death, police said.