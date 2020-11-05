Ishikawa: Police hunt for man in ’10 convenience store killing

ISHIKAWA (TR) – Ten years after the murder of the manager of a convenience store in Kaga City, Ishikawa Prefectural Police are still hunting for the perpetrator, reports Fuji News Network (Nov. 4).

Early on November 3, 2010, the perpetrator entered the outlet of chain Lawson and fatally stabbed 68-year-old Tomoji Yamazaki.

“We are continuing the investigation out of respect for the suffering of the victim and his family,” said Atsushi Sojima, the vice-chief of the Daishoji Police Station.

After the incident, the perpetrator fled the scene. Yamazaki then alerted emergency services.

Personnel arriving at the store found him with wounds to the chest and arm. He was confirmed dead at a hospital about one hour later, police said.



“Money, money”

In security camera footage, the perpetrator is shown wearing a blue

jacket on top of another jacket with a green hood, a white breathing mask, dark pants and rain boots.

Standing up to around 175 centimeters tall, he appears to have long hair.

“Money, money,” he demands while holding a knife and a bag. He then moves behind the counter and fights with Yamazaki before fleeing.

A truck and a wig

Police later found a truck that the perpetrator is believed to have used to flee and a wig he wore.

Police have interviewed around 3,000 persons about the case. However, the fact that there were no witnesses has brought the investigation to a halt.

In hopes of identifying the perpetrator, police have uploaded the security camera footage to YouTube.

The store, located along National Route 8, has since been demolished.

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the Daishoji Police Station at 0761-72-0110.